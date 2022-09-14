Mitchell Marsh, Starc and Stoinis rested for India T20 series

Australia will play 3 T20 series against India.

Series will be played in India before T20 world cup.

Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis will not be participating in Cricket Australia’s upcoming T20 tour of India.

Due to “low level” injuries, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott will take the place of Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side), and Starc (knee), respectively, on the squad, according to a statement from CA.

The three-match tour begins on September 21 in Mohali and then travels to Nagpur and Hyderabad.

The trio were advised to stay at home to prepare for Australia’s defence of their T20 World Cup title on home soil because selectors believed that with three games in six days spread across the three Indian cities, they would be best served.

.The T20 World Cup starts on October 16.

