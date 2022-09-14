Mitchell Marsh, Starc and Stoinis rested for India T20 series

Inzamam supports Malik, Shan, Sharjeel for WC Squad
Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Pakistani captain. Argued that other players should be given...
Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis will not be participating in Cricket Australia’s upcoming T20 tour of India.
Due to “low level” injuries, the organisation announced on Wednesday.
Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott will take the place of Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side), and Starc (knee), respectively, on the squad, according to a statement from CA.
The three-match tour begins on September 21 in Mohali and then travels to Nagpur and Hyderabad.
The trio were advised to stay at home to prepare for Australia’s defence of their T20 World Cup title on home soil because selectors believed that with three games in six days spread across the three Indian cities, they would be best served.
.The T20 World Cup starts on October 16.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.