Moeen Ali says Jos Buttler is very important in T20 World Cup.

KARACHI: Moeen Ali, the interim captain of England, revealed their strategy for using Jos Buttler, the regular captain and star wicket-keeper batsman.

When his squad came at National Stadium on Sunday for the third day in a row to prepare ahead of a crucial T20I series against Pakistan, Moeen spoke with the Karachi media.

When asked about Buttler’s absence, Moeen responded that the wicket-keeper makes the final decision.

He said, “Buttler is very important to us. We will utilise him keeping T20 World Cup in mind. It’s up to him, when he is available for the game.”

While discussing to media regarding current situation of Karachi he said, “We have heard about conditions in Karachi from players who participated in PSL,”

“We haven’t checked the pitch as of yet. Maybe, we go out later to have a look on the pitch. I hope we’ll be able to plan things accordingly.”

