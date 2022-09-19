Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moeen Ali says Jos Buttler is very important in T20 World Cup

Moeen Ali says Jos Buttler is very important in T20 World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
Moeen Ali says Jos Buttler is very important in T20 World Cup

Moeen Ali says Jos Buttler is very important in T20 World Cup

Advertisement
  • Moeen Ali says Jos Buttler is very important in T20 World Cup.
  • He revealed their strategy for using Jos Buttler.
  • Moeen is the interim captain of England.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Moeen Ali, the interim captain of England, revealed their strategy for using Jos Buttler, the regular captain and star wicket-keeper batsman.

When his squad came at National Stadium on Sunday for the third day in a row to prepare ahead of a crucial T20I series against Pakistan, Moeen spoke with the Karachi media.

When asked about Buttler’s absence, Moeen responded that the wicket-keeper makes the final decision.

He said, “Buttler is very important to us. We will utilise him keeping T20 World Cup in mind. It’s up to him, when he is available for the game.”

While discussing to media regarding current situation of Karachi he said, “We have heard about conditions in Karachi from players who participated in PSL,”

“We haven’t checked the pitch as of yet. Maybe, we go out later to have a look on the pitch. I hope we’ll be able to plan things accordingly.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Pak vs Eng: Jos Buttler will led squad whereas Moeen Ali will be deputising him as VC
Pak vs Eng: Jos Buttler will led squad whereas Moeen Ali will be deputising him as VC

Pak vs Eng: Jos Buttler will led squad whereas Moeen Ali will...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story