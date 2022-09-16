Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Amir criticizes team’s selection for T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Amir criticizes team’s selection for T20 World Cup 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Amir criticizes team’s selection for T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Amir criticizes team’s selection for T20 World Cup 2022

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Amir criticizes team’s selection for T20 World Cup 2022.
  • The squad’s three primary events were unveiled today by chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
  • Amir wrote on Twitter, “Chief selector ki cheap selection.”
Advertisement

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Mohammad Amir criticized the team’s selection after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the national roster for the T20I England series, tri-series, and T20 World Cup 2022.

The squad’s three primary events were unveiled today by chief selector Mohammad Wasim, and they drew both praise and criticism.

Amir wrote on Twitter: “Chief selector ki cheap selection.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, team Pakistan for the England series:

Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Pakistani team for T20 World Cup, tri-nation series:

Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf.

Also Read

Shahid Afridi gives gruff response about Mohammad Amir’s future
Shahid Afridi gives gruff response about Mohammad Amir’s future

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and former skipper. Shahid Afridi has offered a dull...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story