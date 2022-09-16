Mohammad Amir criticizes team’s selection for T20 World Cup 2022.

The squad’s three primary events were unveiled today by chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

Amir wrote on Twitter, “Chief selector ki cheap selection.”

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Mohammad Amir criticized the team’s selection after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the national roster for the T20I England series, tri-series, and T20 World Cup 2022.

The squad’s three primary events were unveiled today by chief selector Mohammad Wasim, and they drew both praise and criticism.

Amir wrote on Twitter: “Chief selector ki cheap selection.”

chief slector ki cheap selection 😆 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 15, 2022

Meanwhile, team Pakistan for the England series:

Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Pakistani team for T20 World Cup, tri-nation series:

Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf.

