Mohammad Rizwan breaks another record after accumulating most runs in bilateral T20I series

Articles
  • Mohammad Rizwan breaks another record after accumulating most runs in bilateral T20I series.
  • Rizwan’s elegant play remained unabated as he added another 63 points off 46 balls.
  • The Green Shirts defeated the English team by six runs.
Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batsman for Pakistan, set a new milestone by becoming the first individual to amass the most runs in a bilateral T20I series.

The fifth T20I of the seven-match series saw Pakistan take victory from England after another thrilling game. The Green Shirts defeated the English team by six runs.

As per usual, Rizwan’s elegant play remained unabated as he added another 63 points off 46 balls.

And with his half-century, Rizwan has became the first batter in the history of bilateral T20I series to have scored the most runs.

In the first five games of the seven-match series against England, Rizwan has scored 315 runs, and he still has to play in the final two games.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, previously set this record against South Africa in 2021 after hitting 210 runs in four innings.

Additionally, Leslie Dunbar of Serbia, who scored 284 runs in four innings against Bulgaria, has been surpassed by Rizwan.

