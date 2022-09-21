Mohammad Rizwan equals Babar Azam’s record of scoring 2K runs in T20I.

The England cricket team defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

Rizwan became the second-fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in T20.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan tie skipper Babar Azam’s mark for the fastest 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals on Tuesday.

The England cricket team defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the opening Twenty20 International of the seven-match series on Tuesday in Karachi, capping their 17-year absence from Pakistan in a memorable style.

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani team’s opener, hit 68 runs off of 46, helping Pakistan set a goal of 158; nevertheless, English opener Alex Hales ended Pakistan’s aspirations by securing victory.

After playing 68 runs in his 52nd innings of a T20 encounter against England, Rizwan tied Babar’s record and became the second-fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in T20.

Previously, captain Babar Azam broke Indian star Virat Kohli’s T20I record by amassing the fastest 2,000 runs in 52 innings. Kohli had previously held the mark for 56 innings.

