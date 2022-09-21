Mohammad Rizwan maintains top spot & Babar Azam drops another notch in T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan maintains top spot & Babar Azam drops another notch in ICC T20I rankings.

Babar fell to fourth place in the most recent rankings.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has continued his recent effort to become the finest T20I batter in the world.

In the most recent T20I rankings, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam dropped further, but wicket-keeper batter and teammate Mohammad Rizwan remained in first place.

As a result of his subpar Asia Cup performance and a return of 31 versus England in the series opener, Babar fell to fourth place in the most recent rankings.

After his continuous play in the recently finished international tournament and the remarkable 68-run stand against England at the National Stadium, Rizwan has an 825 rating point total.

After making considerable progress in the most recent rankings, India’s Suryakumar Yadav has continued his recent effort to become the finest T20I batter in the world.

Only 45 rating points separate him from Rizwan right now.

With less than a month till the commencement of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, South African sensation Aiden Markram (792 rating points) and Yadav (780) will have a chance to challenge for the top spot.

