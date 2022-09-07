Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Babar Azam to become top batter

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Babar Azam to become top batter

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Babar Azam to become top batter

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Babar Azam to become top batter

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan finally broke his captain’s over.
  • 1,000-day streak of staying at the top of the T20I ranking.
  • When he dethroned Babar Azam on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Mohammad Rizwan has acquired 815 focuses, up 19 focuses, after his unfazed execution in the continuous Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup such a long ways with 192 runs, remembering two fifties for three matches.

The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India, and furthermore made 43 in the primary game against India in the competition.

 

Babar — who is presently a number underneath Mohammad Rizwan — had been holding the number 1 spot for 1,155 days in his vocation (starting around 7 September), however his dependable rule finished after a common dash of scores during the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

South Africa’s Aiden Markram has leaped to number three with 775 places and India’s Suryakumar Yadav — who had chances of turning into the top player, yet couldn’t perform not at all like Muhammad Rizwan — is currently positioned fourth.

To safeguard his place, Rizwan should continue to perform, as Pakistan face some urgent matches ahead to guarantee their spot in the last of the competition.

Advertisement

Also Read

Suresh Raina retires from all forms of International cricket & IPL
Suresh Raina retires from all forms of International cricket & IPL

Suresh Raina resigned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Raina had...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story