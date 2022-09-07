Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Babar Azam to become top batter

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan finally broke his captain’s over.

1,000-day streak of staying at the top of the T20I ranking.

When he dethroned Babar Azam on Wednesday.

Mohammad Rizwan has acquired 815 focuses, up 19 focuses, after his unfazed execution in the continuous Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup such a long ways with 192 runs, remembering two fifties for three matches.

The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India, and furthermore made 43 in the primary game against India in the competition.

Babar — who is presently a number underneath Mohammad Rizwan — had been holding the number 1 spot for 1,155 days in his vocation (starting around 7 September), however his dependable rule finished after a common dash of scores during the Asia Cup.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram has leaped to number three with 775 places and India’s Suryakumar Yadav — who had chances of turning into the top player, yet couldn’t perform not at all like Muhammad Rizwan — is currently positioned fourth.

To safeguard his place, Rizwan should continue to perform, as Pakistan face some urgent matches ahead to guarantee their spot in the last of the competition.

