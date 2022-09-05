Advertisement
  Mohammad Rizwan to get an MRI scan today
Mohammad Rizwan to get an MRI scan today

Mohammad Rizwan to get an MRI scan today

Articles
Mohammad Rizwan to get an MRI scan today

Mohammad Rizwan to get an MRI scan today

  • Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan is feeling strain in his leg.
  • After match against India, Rizwan went to hospital from stadium.
  • Rizwan batted regardless of agony in his leg.
Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls with four limits and two sixes, in any case, the player stayed awkward.

After he attempted to gather the ball which caused him serious agony in his leg. The wicket-attendant hitter played regardless of the aggravation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose to send wicket-manager player Mohammad Rizwan for an attractive reverberation imaging (MRI) sweep to decide the degree of his physical issue, supported during the match against India Sunday.

After a nerve-twisting match the previous evening, Pakistan whipped the Indian side by five wickets in the gathering stage match of the Asia Cup. Mohammad Rizwan’s splendid innings set the vibe for triumph regardless of a physical issue to his leg.

As indicated by the PCB, Rizwan will presently go through a prudent MRI examine today (Monday).

As indicated by sources, after the match, Rizwan went to an emergency clinic directly from the arena.

