Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings
Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings

Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings

Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Rizwan maintained his lead in ICC T20I rankings.
  • His contributions helped Pakistan win the second and fourth T20Is.
  • Babar Azam moved to number three in batting rankings.
Advertisement

Mohammad Rizwan maintained his lead in most current International Cricket Council T20I rankings, while Babar Azam moved up to third (ICC).

Rizwan has maintained his top spot in the batting statistics as a result of his impressive efforts in the current seven-match series against England.

Rizwan scored 88*, 8, and 88 runs, respectively, in the second, third, and fourth T20Is against England to enable him maintain his lead. His contributions helped Pakistan win the second and fourth T20Is, which helped square the series at 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s fifth game.

While everything was going on, Babar, his opening partner, moved up to number three in the batting rankings after scoring the second T20I century of his career against England in the second T20I.

In contrast, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf made a big impression because to his ferocious performances in the T20I series against England. Rauf’s recent 2/30, 0/39, and 3/32 results have helped him climb seven positions to 14th place.

Due to his outstanding 69 off 36 deliveries in the third Twenty20 International against Australia in Hyderabad, India’s Suryakumar Yadav has risen to No. 2. India defeated its 187 goals because to his performance, winning the series 2-1.

Advertisement

Also Read

PAK vs ENG: Aamir Jamal will make his debut in 5th T20 match
PAK vs ENG: Aamir Jamal will make his debut in 5th T20 match

Pakistan take on England in the fifth Twenty20 International of the seven-match...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Pant transferred from ICU to private suite due to high risk of infection
Pant transferred from ICU to private suite due to high risk of infection
AUS vs SA:
AUS vs SA: "I don't feel like I've been injured much" says Hazlewood
Premier League: Manchester United continue to improve under Erik Ten Hag
Premier League: Manchester United continue to improve under Erik Ten Hag
Nurul Hasan's injured finger hasn't healed despite surgery
Nurul Hasan's injured finger hasn't healed despite surgery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story