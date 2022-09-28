Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings

Mohammad Rizwan maintained his lead in ICC T20I rankings.

His contributions helped Pakistan win the second and fourth T20Is.

Babar Azam moved to number three in batting rankings.

Rizwan has maintained his top spot in the batting statistics as a result of his impressive efforts in the current seven-match series against England.

Rizwan scored 88*, 8, and 88 runs, respectively, in the second, third, and fourth T20Is against England to enable him maintain his lead. His contributions helped Pakistan win the second and fourth T20Is, which helped square the series at 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s fifth game.

While everything was going on, Babar, his opening partner, moved up to number three in the batting rankings after scoring the second T20I century of his career against England in the second T20I.

In contrast, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf made a big impression because to his ferocious performances in the T20I series against England. Rauf’s recent 2/30, 0/39, and 3/32 results have helped him climb seven positions to 14th place.

Due to his outstanding 69 off 36 deliveries in the third Twenty20 International against Australia in Hyderabad, India’s Suryakumar Yadav has risen to No. 2. India defeated its 187 goals because to his performance, winning the series 2-1.

