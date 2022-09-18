Advertisement
Mohammad Shami ruled out of T20 series due to Covid-19

Articles
  • The three Twenty20 international games against Australia.
  • Will not feature fast bowler Mohammed Shami of India since.
  • Tested positive for COVID-19, the nation’s cricket governing body.
Mohammed Shami last competed for the national team in the shortest format in November during their previous T20 World Cup campaign.

In the United Arab Emirates. Shami was not selected for India’s latest Asia Cup squad.

After the three-game series, which gets underway on Tuesday in Mohali, India will play South Africa at home for three more games as part of their ongoing preparations for the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia less than a month from now.

“The All-India senior selection committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Yadav, a fast bowler, is 34 years old. He has played for India in seven T20 matches, with the most recent one occurring in February 2019.

“These two series (against Australia and South Africa) are going to be quite challenging, top teams in the world. It’s going to be a good challenge for us,” India captain Rohit Sharma told reporters.

“We have tried a lot of players and we have seen what each of those players bring to the table. We are very clear about our thought process and how we want to move forward.”

Virat Kohli, India’s batting talisman, returned to form at the Asia Cup, giving India—whose World Cup campaign gets underway with a titanic Oct. 23 match in Melbourne against arch-rivals Pakistan—a welcome boost.

In the Asia Cup T20 encounter against Afghanistan, Kohli, who bats at position three, began the batting for India and scored his first hundred in nearly three years of international play.

After a string of subpar performances, Kohli’s scores of 35, 59 not out, and 60 in three other Asia Cup games also indicated that he was rediscovering his stroke.

Kohli will be a top-order possibility, but Rohit was clear that KL Rahul would still be preferred as his opening partner.

“It’s always nice to have options available, it is very important when you go to a tournament like the World Cup. You want that flexibility,” Rohit said. “It’s an option for us, since we have not taken a third opener, he can obviously open.

“I don’t think we are going to experiment a lot for that position. KL Rahul will play the World Cup and will be our opener.”

