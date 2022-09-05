Muhammad Rizwan breaks Virat Kohli’s record

New Zealand Cricket security team satisfied with arrangements
Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan outperformed India’s cricketer Virat Kohli in a T20 worldwide record with his heavenly exhibition against chief opponents in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four phase on Sunday.
Muhammad Rizwan, the star player scored 71 runs in 51 balls against the Indian group, scoring 1,855 runs in 48 innings.
7️⃣1️⃣ off 5️⃣1️⃣ balls 🌟
A stellar contribution from @iMRizwanPak 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/sT7S2vPztH
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022
Rizwan turned into the second player with the most runs in 48 innings, while Kohli figured out how to score 1,852 runs in 48 innings.
In the mean time, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has figured out how to pack 1,916 runs in the initial 48 innings of his vocation and is put first on the rundown.
Pakistan won against India in the Super Four conflict by five wickets.
