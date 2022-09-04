Mushfiqur Rahim announces his retirement from T20Is

Mushfiqur Rahim first Bangladeshi to score 200 in Test.

May 08, 2013 Mushfiqur Rahim resigned from captaincy.

Rahim Scored 6774 runs in ODI, 5235 runs in Test.

Mushfiqur Rahim has been having a tough time in the most brief organization with just three twofold digit scores in the last 10 T20Is.

Following Bangladesh’s calamity in the continuous Asia Cup, wicket-manager player Mushfiqur Rahim has declared his retirement from T20Is to zero in on Tests and ODIs, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

“I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the Asia Cup, he could oversee just five runs in two matches.

Bangladesh lost both of their matches in the Asia Cup. In the primary game, they were foiled by seven wickets, while in the subsequent game, they lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets.

Bangladesh had just themselves to fault for their poorly focused bowling, surrendering eight wide balls and four no-balls to destroy the early great work of their hitters.

Rahim has addressed Bangladesh in the 102 T20Is. He has scored 1500 runs at the Strike Rate of 115.03, including six half-hundreds of years.

The 35-year-old said that he would be available to play franchise cricket around the globe.

“I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives,” he said.

