Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • ‘My All Time Favourite’: Mohammed Amir shares pic with Preity Zinta
‘My All Time Favourite’: Mohammed Amir shares pic with Preity Zinta

‘My All Time Favourite’: Mohammed Amir shares pic with Preity Zinta

Articles
Advertisement
‘My All Time Favourite’: Mohammed Amir shares pic with Preity Zinta
Advertisement
  • Mohammed Amir is currently playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.
  • The 30-year-old shared a photo of himself with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta.
  • Saint Lucia Kings won the match by two wickets, chasing down a 164-run total.
Advertisement

Mohammed Amir, a former Pakistan bowler, is currently playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a photo of himself on his instagram along with the Bollywood actor and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, with the caption: “My all time favourite from bollywood @realpz

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

Advertisement

It should be noted that Zinta is a co-owner of the Saint Lucia Kings and was present at the CPL match between the Tallawahs and the Kings, which was held at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia Kings upset Jamaica Tallawahs by two wickets on Wednesday, chasing down a 164-run total with one ball remaining. Johnson Charles led the Kings in scoring with 62 runs while chasing the target.

Mohammed Amir returned with a four-over spell of 3-25. He took the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella, Faf du Plessis and Roshon Primus.

Tallawahs had earlier amassed 163/8 in 20 overs thanks to Raymon Reifer’s 62-run knock.

Advertisement

Only on JioSaavn.com can you listen to the most recent tunes. It is worth noting that Amir has stated that he would retire from international cricket in 2020.

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 259 wickets across all formats of the game.

Also Read

Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return
Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return

Pakistan cricket fans have begun a pattern on Twitter. Former pacer Mohammad...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story