‘My All Time Favourite’: Mohammed Amir shares pic with Preity Zinta

Mohammed Amir is currently playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of himself with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta.

Saint Lucia Kings won the match by two wickets, chasing down a 164-run total.

Advertisement

Mohammed Amir, a former Pakistan bowler, is currently playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a photo of himself on his instagram along with the Bollywood actor and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, with the caption: “My all time favourite from bollywood @realpz”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir) Advertisement

It should be noted that Zinta is a co-owner of the Saint Lucia Kings and was present at the CPL match between the Tallawahs and the Kings, which was held at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia Kings upset Jamaica Tallawahs by two wickets on Wednesday, chasing down a 164-run total with one ball remaining. Johnson Charles led the Kings in scoring with 62 runs while chasing the target.

Mohammed Amir returned with a four-over spell of 3-25. He took the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella, Faf du Plessis and Roshon Primus.

Tallawahs had earlier amassed 163/8 in 20 overs thanks to Raymon Reifer’s 62-run knock.

Advertisement

Only on JioSaavn.com can you listen to the most recent tunes. It is worth noting that Amir has stated that he would retire from international cricket in 2020.

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 259 wickets across all formats of the game.

Also Read Muhammad Amir: Twitter wants kings return Pakistan cricket fans have begun a pattern on Twitter. Former pacer Mohammad...