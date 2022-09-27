Advertisement
Edition: English
Myles Garrett of Cleveland Browns engaged in single-car collision

Articles
Myles Garrett of Cleveland Browns engaged in single-car collision

  • Myles Garrett of Cleveland Browns engaged in single-car collision.
  • Garrett was injured after leaving the Browns’ Berea, Ohio, training facility..
  • Cleveland Browns play the Atlanta Falcons.
Myles Garrett, a defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, was hurt in a one-car collision on Monday afternoon and sent to a nearby hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” the organization said.

Garrett was injured after leaving the Browns’ Berea, Ohio, training facility.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement that was published on Twitter that “he has been alert and responding as we are waiting to understand the extent of his injuries.” Garrett did not break any bones, according to Lynn, and was scheduled to be released on Monday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche after practice close to Wadsworth, Ohio, at about three in the afternoon. The car veered off the road, flipped over, and then came to a stop. The vehicle’s female passenger, who also had non-life-threatening injuries, was brought to a local hospital.

The woman and Garrett were both wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol, and neither drug- or alcohol-related impairment was suspected. The collision is being looked into.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns play the Atlanta Falcons.

