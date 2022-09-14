Nadia Khan smashes four goals as Shaheens trounced Maldives at SAFF Championship

Nadia Khan smashes four goals as Shaheen’s trounced Maldives at SAFF Championship.

Rameen Fareed, Khadija Kazmi, and Anmol all scored goals in addition to Nadia.

Pakistan’s first two games of the competition were losses to Bangladesh and India.

NEPAL: Pakistani forward Nadia Khan scored four goals. Tuesday’s 7-0 rout of the Maldives marked Shaheens’ biggest-ever victory in their final SAFF Women’s Championship campaign. Pakistani forward Nadia Khan scored four goals.

In their third and last match of the SAFF Championship, Nadia, who was called from the United Kingdom to join the national team, was phenomenal, scoring four goals against the Maldives.

Nadia’s goals made her the first female Pakistani player to score four goals, and they also made her the top scorer for the PAK Shaheen in the competition.

It should be noted that Pakistan will compete in the SAFF Women’s Championship in 2022 for the first time since FIFA lifted its embargo on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

