Naseem Shah breaks Shaheen Shah Afridi’s T20 record

Naseem Shah won the match for Pakistan against Afghanistan.

Naseem Shah hit two consecutive sixes to help Pakistan reach final.

Naseem Shah youngest to take 50 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Naseem Shah, Pakistan pace expert rewrote history and broke Pakistan’s blazing pacer Shaheen Afridi’s bowling record.

As he become the youngest bowler to take 50 T20 wickets.

Naseem accomplished the feat at only 19 years and 204 days old, while Shaheen got to the achievement in his 20s. The right-armer got Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi’s wicket to reach the milestone, surpassing Shaheen.

Apart from his exploits with the ball, Naseem was extraordinary against Afghanistan as he crushed two maximums in the first two bundles of the last over to win the significant clash for Pakistan.

With this, he currently holds the record for becoming into the first number 10 or 11 hitter in T20I history to end a run chase with two sixes.

In Shaheen’s absence, Naseem has performed well so far in the T20 Asia Cup 2022, taking 6 wickets at a average of 16.33 during the competition.

