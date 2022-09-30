Advertisement
  • Naseem Shah discharged from hospital & joined national team.
  • Naseem reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting pneumonia.
  • His health will determine whether he plays in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.
Naseem Shah, a pacer for Pakistan, has joined the national squad in a nearby hotel after being released from the hospital.

Naseem reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting pneumonia. He was receiving care at a nearby hospital.

The youthful bowler will now retreat to the hotel and miss the final two T20 Internationals against England.

His health will determine whether he plays in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

The PCB official stated that Naseem will take all necessary precautions by relocating to his home for the following two days.

Naseem Shah won’t participate in the following two games in the seven-game Twenty20 International series against England, according to a national team spokeswoman.

The fast bowler’s time in isolation will conclude on Saturday, at which point he will go to New Zealand with the team.

