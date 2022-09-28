Naseem Shah hospitalised before opening of first Lahore T20I.

Naseem Shah will leave for New Zealand with team, PCB

Key pacer Naseem Shah was forced to miss the opening game in the city due to a high fever caused by a chest ailment, which was a significant setback for the Pakistani team before the Lahore leg.

Shah was previously hospitalized for a fever but is reportedly doing better, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokeswoman.

His condition was determined by a variety of procedures, including a dengue test, according to those who spoke earlier.

The outcome of Shah’s medical reports will determine whether he plays in the other games, according to a PCB spokesperson.

Seven matches totaling four in Karachi and three in Lahore are being played between the teams. At the renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the action will get underway today.

