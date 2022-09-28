Advertisement
Edition: English
Naseem Shah infected with pneumonia

  • Naseem Shah was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with a viral infection.
  • Naseem will remain in the hospital tonight and will be monitored by PCB’s medical panel.
  • Naseem batted first in the series, going for 41 runs in four wicketless overs.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today that fast bowler Naseem Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 19-year-old will remain in the hospital tonight and will be monitored by PCB’s medical panel.

After reviewing his medical reports, Naseem Shah’s participation in the forthcoming England series matches and departure to New Zealand with the squad will be decided.

Naseem was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with a viral infection and will miss the fifth T20I, which is now taking place in Lahore.

Naseem batted first in the series, going for 41 runs in four wicketless overs.

After four matches in Karachi, the series is tied 2-2. The other three are in Lahore.

England is in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

