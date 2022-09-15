Naseem Shah joins hands with Shahid Afridi Foundation

Naseem Shah donated his bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Naseem Shah hit 2 massive winning sixes against Afghanistan.

Naseem Shah “This bat is very precious for me but [keeping in view] the situation in the wake of floods in Pakistan.

I’m giving it to the Shahid Afridi Foundation since Lala always helps the needy and deserving people whenever there is a difficult time, he said.

He claimed that he asked Afridi to continue helping the underprivileged by providing assistance to the residents of Lower Dir and Swat, his homeland. He also urged others to help the older cricketer and his foundation in the same way.

While playing Afghanistan, the star player used Mohammad Hasnain’s bat, a fellow pacer.

In addition to helping Pakistan win, Naseem’s two sixes effectively ended India and Afghanistan’s participation in the Asian competition.

Shah, who most recently gained attention for his spectacular sixes against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match, revealed on Thursday that he will be auctioning off his six-hitting bat to generate money for the people affected by the recent floods.

Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022

After the game, the bowler will sell the bat, saying he is “humbled” to do so and intends to donate the proceeds to aid Pakistan’s flood victims.

Naseem announced on Twitter that he is donating the bat to the Shahid Afridi Foundation, a humanitarian organization headed by the late Shahid Afridi, who is spearheading a nationwide flood relief effort.

