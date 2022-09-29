Advertisement
Edition: English
Naseem Shah says, 'Feeling better and recovering well'

Articles
  • Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
  • The 19-year-old was admitted to hospital the day before the T20I game.
  • He tweeted that he is recovering well and is feeling better.
Naseem Shah, a Pakistani Pace bowler who recently becomes patient with pneumonia, has reported feeling better and recovering well.

On Wednesday in Lahore, the fifth T20I matchup with England, Naseem was most likely to participate. However, the child was admitted to the hospital the day before the game because of a fever.

Sources later confirmed that the 19-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Naseem, meantime, announced on Twitter that he is recovering well and that he is feeling better.

“Alhamdulillah, I am feeling better and recovering well. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers. May Allah protect us all. Duaon main yaad rakhaye ga! See you all very soon,” he wrote.

The final two Twenty20 Internationals of Pakistan’s seven-match series are set to be played in Lahore, after which the Green Shirts will depart for New Zealand for the tri-nation series.

The right-arm fast bowler will continue to be monitored over the coming days, and whether he plays in the tri-nation tournament will depend on how well he is doing physically.

