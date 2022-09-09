Naseem Shah to auction his bat to help flood victim

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket.

Naseem Shah hit 2 sixes to help Pakistan win.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the final of Asia cup 2022.

Advertisement

Naseem Shah, Pakistani pacer decided to put his six-hitting bat up for auction that he used against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Naseem took the Green Shirts to the final of the Asia Cup with his performance with the bat as he smashed two sixes in the last over at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the wake of helping Pakistan with winning, Naseem has now decided to put the bat, with which he played and hit those two gigantic sixes, up for auction and donate the money to help the flood affectees of Pakistan.

Advertisement

The PCB shared a video where Hasnain gifts the bat to Naseem, who announced that he will put the bat up for sale and give the cash to the lamentable flood affectees of Pakistan.

The bat with which he struck the two last-over sixes 🤩@iNaseemShah decides to auction the bat gifted to him by @MHasnainPak for a charitable cause. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uCF1loEXCT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2022 Advertisement

The headliner acquired individual pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s bat during the match against Afghanistan.

Naseem’s two sixes assisted Pakistan to victory while confirming the departure of India and Afghanistan from the Asian event.

Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sharma responds after Virat Kohli’s century Virat Kohli scored 122 runs against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli scored his maiden... Advertisement Advertisement