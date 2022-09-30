Naseem Shah will leave for New Zealand with team, PCB

Naseem Shah will leave for New Zealand with team.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah tested positive for Covid-19.

Pacer developed coronavirus just hours before board confirmed that he had been given a pneumonia diagnosis.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been sent home by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to undergo self-isolation.

On September 29, the PCB reported that the pacer had developed coronavirus just hours before the board had confirmed that he had been given a pneumonia diagnosis.

The important fast bowler for the Pakistani team was hospitalized on September 28. After being released from the hospital, he subsequently joined the national team at a nearby hotel.

The PCB official stated that Naseem Shah will take all necessary precautions by relocating to his home for the following two days.

Naseem Shah won’t participate in the following two games in the seven-game Twenty20 International series against England, according to a national team spokeswoman.

The fast bowler’s time in isolation will conclude on Saturday, at which point he will go to New Zealand with the team.

The PCB’s medical team will continue to assess Naseem Shah’s health, the board’s spokesperson said.

Yesterday, a pneumonia diagnosis was made for the quick bowler.

