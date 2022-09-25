Nate Diaz challenges The Rock after leaving UFC

Nate Diaz made light of the fact that he would only wrestle The Rock.

Tony Ferguson was Diaz’s final UFC opponent when he choked him out.

Henry Cejudo claims that he may be attempting to make a comeback.

Advertisement

Nate Diaz made light of the fact that he would only wrestle The Rock following his supposed transfer to the WWE.

Tony Ferguson was Diaz’s final UFC opponent when he choked him out earlier this month, making him a free agent for the first time in a number of years.

Diaz was observed socializing with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his wife Stephanie McMahon throughout the last week. Henry Cejudo, a former UFC rival of Diaz, claims that he may be attempting to make a comeback with the organization.

Diaz posted on Twitter as follows: “I’ll only engage in combat with The Rock. Otherwise, I’m good.”

Im only going to fight the rock

Advertisement — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 21, 2022

As one of the most well-known performers in the industry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is famed for his dramatic rise to fame during the attitude period of the WWE, when he performed for eight years starting in the late 1990s. Later, he pursued an acting career that was extremely successful and helped him become one of the most well-known persons on the planet.

Advertisement Also Read Roger Federer’s trophy-filled career came to an end in failure Roger Federer's trophy-filled career came to an end in failure. This time... Advertisement

Advertisement