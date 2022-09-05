Advertisement
Nation celebrates Pakistan’s win against India

  • Celebrations began across Pakistan as the Men in Green.
  • Crushed main opponents India after an outright.
  • Exhilarating Super Four phase match of the Asia Cup 2022.
Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-gnawing match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-drove side.

A 73-run organization between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped set the vibe for an extraordinary triumph.

Nawaz resisted the urge to panic and scored his T20I profession best of 42 off 20 balls, bound with six limits and two maximums. While Mohammad Rizwan played an incredible innings of 71 off 51 with four limits and two sixes.

After the triumph, whole Pakistan from lawmakers to the average person adulated the exhibition of the Pakistan cricket crew and praised the young men for the exciting five-wicket triumph.

Here is a brief look at the responses on Twitter.

‘You have made us all proud’

‘Congratulations Team Pakistan’

‘Well done Team Pakistan’

‘A day to remember’

‘Shukriya boys’

‘Fantastic game of cricket’

