Nation celebrates Pakistan’s win against India

Celebrations began across Pakistan as the Men in Green.

Crushed main opponents India after an outright.

Exhilarating Super Four phase match of the Asia Cup 2022.

Advertisement

Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-gnawing match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-drove side.

A 73-run organization between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped set the vibe for an extraordinary triumph.

Nawaz resisted the urge to panic and scored his T20I profession best of 42 off 20 balls, bound with six limits and two maximums. While Mohammad Rizwan played an incredible innings of 71 off 51 with four limits and two sixes.

After the triumph, whole Pakistan from lawmakers to the average person adulated the exhibition of the Pakistan cricket crew and praised the young men for the exciting five-wicket triumph.

Here is a brief look at the responses on Twitter.

‘You have made us all proud’

Advertisement

Armed Forces congratulate green shirts for an exciting win against India. “You have made us all proud Team Pakistan”COAS.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 4, 2022

‘Congratulations Team Pakistan’

Advertisement

Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great fight back and win; and for keeping your nerve under pressure. This was a much needed morale booster for the nation at a difficult time. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 4, 2022

‘Well done Team Pakistan’

Advertisement Thank you & well done Team Pakistan for bringing us joy & smiles amid a terrible calamity. Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 💚 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 4, 2022

‘A day to remember’

Advertisement

‘Shukriya boys’

‘Fantastic game of cricket’

Advertisement

What a fantastic game of cricket….it doesn’t get better then this….Pakistan Vs India and what a game…only in Dubai can you see this crowd mix…and what a performance by the boys in green…love u team Pakistan… #INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/E60KIHlcjc — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 4, 2022

Today’s match summary

That’s the tweet thank you very much 😂

Congratulations team Pakistan 😍#INDvsPAK2022#arshdeepsingh

Advertisement

Wasim Akram

Asif Ali pic.twitter.com/xcq1QK7Msw — Waqas Akhter 🗨 (@waqasakhter077) September 4, 2022

Advertisement Also Read Kusal Mendis, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka with Asia Cup win 62-run opening stand between Nissanka (35) and Mendis (36). Achieve target with... Advertisement