National hockey team’s head coach Siegfried Aikman issued Pakistan visa to travel.

Siegfried Aikman, head coach of the national hockey team, received a Pakistan travel visa.

Details indicate that Aikman received his long-overdue Pakistan visa on Tuesday. The coach will board the first flight to Pakistan after leaving his native country of the Netherlands.

Eventually, Pakistan’s head coach was given a visa. Aikman is expected to join the Pakistani team at the current training camp in Karachi.

Prior to the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, Aikman is expected to join the Pakistani team at a training camp that is currently taking place in Karachi.

The tournament will take place in Malaysia from November 15 to November 25.

