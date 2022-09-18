Neal Maupay goal gives Everton victory over West Ham

Everton beat West Ham United 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Neal Maupay scores his first goal for the Merseyside’s since joining from Brighton.

The win ends a run of four successive draws for Everton and moves them up.

Neal Maupay, a recent addition to Brighton & Hove Albion, took a superb touch on Alex Iwobi’s feed and volleyed.

Into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

Everton’s victory puts an end to a string of four straight draws, moving them up to 13th place in the rankings. West Ham, on the other hand, remains in the bottom three with only one win in seven games and their 1000th loss in the Premier League.

“It means a lot,” Maupay told. “I’m very happy with the win that is the main thing. We have been playing well and it was just a matter of time. Hopefully we can build on it.

“The first touch is always the key, you can then have an easier finish. We’ve got very good players in the midfield and on the wing.

“I’ve got to be there to finish. I know my job, I just have to score.”

Through the first half, neither team produced many chances despite their efforts. Despite dominating possession, Everton failed to manage a single shot on goal.

Asmir Begovic, the home goalkeeper who was filling in for the injured Jordan Pickford, faced a barrage of corners from West Ham, several of which presented chances for headers.

The home crowd was relieved when Maupay scored on minute 53, but it also spurred West Ham into action, and they hit the woodwork through replacement Said Benrahma, whose looping drive passed Begovic but missed the post.

“If you look at the table before the game, it was two teams on the same points,” West Ham captain Declan Rice said. “There was not much in it. We had the chances but could not put the ball into the back of the net.

“In the first half we turned the ball over so many times, at this level you can’t do that.

“We have to keep playing and keep believing, and doing what the manager wants. There is time to turn things around. It is up to us players.”

