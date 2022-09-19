Advertisement
New Kit revealed for Pakistan's T20 world cup 2022

  • The Pakistan Cricket Board presented the official T20I jersey.
  • The Pakistani national squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. (PCB).

New kit that has been made accessible for the important event. The team’s outfit is green with yellow and green stripes, a yellow star.

And green World Cup insignias placed on the left and right of the uniform, respectively.

On Twitter, the PCB shared a video of the new outfit. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of the T20Is, Naseem Shah, pacer Fatima Sana, and all-arounder Kainat Imtiaz are all included.

However, the thunder-themed green jersey, Green Thunder, surfaced a few hours earlier when it was listed for sale on PCB’s web store.

Cricket fans’ reactions to the team’s new jersey’s photographs that were circulating on social media were varied.

It is appropriate to note that on October 23 at the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Green Shirts will open their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals India (MCG).

Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup, Tri-Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

