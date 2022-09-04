New Zealand Cricket security team satisfied with arrangements

Four-member delegation meets security organizations’ high ranking..

Delegation visits routes from air port to hotel, stadium to survey security plans.

New Zealand team will get high-class protocol when they visit Karachi.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC’s) assignment showed fulfillment with the security courses of action in Karachi during their visit.

To the National Stadium for the Black Caps visit to Pakistan.

The four-part appointment, including Greg Mann, Heath Mills, Simon Leslie, and Reg Dickason (ICC agent), visited courses from the air terminal to the inn and afterward the arena to survey security game plans.

The designation met security organizations’ high ranking representatives in a high-profile meeting.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB’s) Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan, SSP South Asad Raza, SSP East Syed Abdur Rahim, Wing Commander Sindh Rangers Babar Javed, and other security high-ups facilitated the designation.

The security assignment was guaranteed that the New Zealand group will get posh convention when they come to the city during their Test and ODI visit not long from now in December.

NZC’s security group communicated fulfillment over security game plans and anticipates an effective Pakistan visit in the not so distant future.

New Zealand is planned to play two Tests and three ODIs from December 2022 to January 2023. They will get back to Pakistan in April 2023 to play five T20Is and as numerous ODIs.

In 2021, NZC dropped the Pakistan visit only minutes before the throw for first ODI in Rawalpindi referring to security dangers.

