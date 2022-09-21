Advertisement
New Zealand team will play 2 Tests and 3 ODIs in Pakistan in December

Articles
  • New Zealand team will play 2 Tests and 3 ODIs in Pakistan in December.
  • PCB have revealed that Karachi will host the second Test and three ODIs.
  • PCB have revealed that Multan will play host to New Zealand’s first Test.
KARACHI: The New Zealand team will play two tests and three one-day internationals in Multan and Karachi in December, BOL News reported.

Reliable sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have revealed that Karachi will host the second Test and three ODIs while Multan will play host to New Zealand’s first Test.

Following mutual deliberation between the two boards, the official announcement will be made.

In April of next year, New Zealand will visit Pakistan to play five ODIs and as many T20Is.

