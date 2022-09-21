New Zealand team will play 2 Tests and 3 ODIs in Pakistan in December.

Pakistan beats Australia to reach final against New Zealand
KARACHI: The New Zealand team will play two tests and three one-day internationals in Multan and Karachi in December, BOL News reported.
Reliable sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have revealed that Karachi will host the second Test and three ODIs while Multan will play host to New Zealand’s first Test.
Following mutual deliberation between the two boards, the official announcement will be made.
In April of next year, New Zealand will visit Pakistan to play five ODIs and as many T20Is.
