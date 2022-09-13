N’Golo Kante refuses a new Chelsea contract

N’Golo Kante turned down Chelsea’s new contract offer.

N’Golo Kante turned down Chelsea’s new contract offer because he didn’t like the duration of the deal.

After failing to reach a new contract agreement with the Blues, the Frenchman’s current deal expires in less than a year.

Before Kante left, Thomas Tuchel was frank about the situation and made the suggestion that the Frenchman would have to make concessions about any contract extension because to his ongoing injury issues.

Despite been injured frequently over the past two years, Kante is still the club’s highest-paid player.

The former Leicester City player wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the team is only willing to give him a two-year starting contract with an additional 12-month option.

Kalidou Koulibaly received a four-year contract with the Blues last month despite sharing the same age as Kante.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is two years older than Kante, he was also offered a three-year contract.

The Athletic claim that Kante has turned down the club’s offer and is holding out for a lengthier contract.

Two Premier League teams have expressed interest in Kante, who will be available to meet with additional teams starting on January 1st.

On January 1st, Kante can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs; English teams will have to wait.

