Nick Kyrgios complains over ‘marijuana’ at US Open

Nick Kyrgios made the accusation during his match against Benjamin Bonzi of France.

Umpire Jaume Campistol pleaded with the audience to refrain from smoking around the court.

During the Wimbledon final in July, he ordered that a fan be removed from Centre Court at the All England Club.

Wednesday, when Nick Kyrgios attempted to advance to the third round of the US Open, he alleged that fans were using marijuana on the grounds.

The controversial Australian made the accusation during the second set of his match against Benjamin Bonzi of France on Louis Armstrong Court.

“If it was food smells, I wouldn’t be complaining,” Kyrgios told umpire Jaume Campistol.

“It’s marijuana. When an athlete has asthma, it’s obviously not ideal.”

Campistol answered by pleading with the audience.

“As a courtesy to the players, please refrain from smoking around the court,” he said.

Kyrgios is not unfamiliar with angering Grand Slam spectators.

During the Wimbledon final in July, he ordered that a fan be removed from Centre Court at the All England Club because she had consumed “700 beers” and was “incoherent.”

The subject of the Australian’s ire stated that she wanted to sue over the “baseless and reckless charges.”

