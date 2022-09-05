Nick Kyrgios is on same level as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: Danill Medvedev

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (L) congratulates Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (R) after winning their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament men’s singles Round of 16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 4, 2022 – AFP

Medvedev says Kyrgios is on the same level as Nadal and Djokovic.

Kyrgios defeats Medvedev 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to his first quarter-final.

The Australian sees 21 aces and 53 winners speed past the Russian 26-year-old.

According to Danill Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios is performing at such a high level that he should be compared to Grand Slam powerhouses, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

As the feisty Australian stormed to an exhilarating 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory to advance to his first quarter-final in New York, Kyrgios ousted Medvedev as the US Open champion on Sunday.

“Nick today played kind of at the level of Novak and Rafa,” said the 26-year-old Medvedev after seeing 21 aces and 53 winners speed past him.

“He has a little bit different game because he’s not a grinder. At the same time he can rally. He’s tough to play. He has an amazing serve.

“But from baseline it’s not like when the point starts, you know that you have the advantage. He plays good. He has every shot.

“If he plays like this until the end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it.”

After Roger Federer in 2008, Medvedev was seeking to become the first person to successfully defend the US Open championship. As a result of his loss, Medvedev would no longer hold the top spot in the global rankings.

Instead, he finishes the Grand Slam season in last place in the Australian Open after losing to Rafael Nadal, and he also loses in the round of 16 at the French and US Opens.

He was expelled from Wimbledon along with other Russians as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

As the game went on, Medvedev said that his physical state started to worsen as a result of contracting a fever while competing in the competition.

“In the USA, I get sick for sure in the hardcourt swing because the AC is just crazy,” he said.

