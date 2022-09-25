Novak Djokovic not thinking about retirement now

Novak Djokovic says he has adjusted his routine to better care for his body.

The Serb claims he does not feel “yet so old” to think about retiring from tennis.

Roger's retirement was met with sadness by fans and pundits around the world.

The other two members of the renowned “Big Three” may be considering retirement now that Roger Federer has retired from tennis, but Novak Djokovic has stated that he does not feel “aged enough” to think about doing so just yet.

Given Federer’s 41-year-recent old’s troubles with injuries and form, his decision was not surprising, but the Swiss great’s tearful exit from the sport was still greeted with sadness by fans and former competitors.

His exit has brought the longevity of his great rivals, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, in sharper focus while fans and pundits have wondered how men’s tennis would cope with the prospect of losing their most marketable athletes.

“I don’t feel yet so old, to be honest, for my tennis career to finish,” Djokovic told reporters on Saturday after returning to tennis for the first time since winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon.

“I still feel my body is serving me, is listening to me well. That’s the key I think when you get to 35-plus.”

With their own accomplishments and compelling rivalries, the so-called “Big Three” of men’s sports changed the industry. Between them, they have won 63 Grand Slam singles titles.

Nadal, 36, of Spain, who played with numbing injections before each match in Paris while winning a men’s record 22nd major title at the French Open, was forced to consider retirement in 2021 because to a persistent foot problem. He did so again this year.

After a radio frequency treatment reduced foot pain and allowed him to play Wimbledon, Nadal claimed he was not currently thinking about retiring.

“I’m not playing as much as I played few years ago. I want to peak at the best tournaments, biggest tournaments in the world, which are Grand Slams and some of the biggest ATP events, playing for my country,” the Serb added.

“That’s what gives me the most motivation and inspires me to play the best tennis. I really want to keep going. I don’t have the ending of my career on the horizon at the moment.

“I just want to keep going as long as I feel good and I can compete with the youngsters, that I could be one of the candidates to win Grand Slams.”