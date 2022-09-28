Novak Djokovic wants fiercest opponents for his farewell match

England won the toss and chose to field in 5th T20
Novak Djokovic said he wants his toughest opponents to be by his side when he retires, similar to Roger Federer’s tearful farewell game.
Images Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal sitting together and crying after teaming in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London’s O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.
Federer’s other key competitors, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, were also present for the 41-year-farewell old’s performance.
“It was just a very touching, very emotional moment,” Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, where he will play an ATP 250 event this week.
“Seeing his kids and his family, it got me emotional as well. I also must say I was thinking about how it would look for me when I say goodbye to tennis.
“There is definitely one thing that I will wish to have, other than, of course, my family and the close people in my life, I would love to have my biggest rivals and competitors there. Because it added something more special, added more importance to that moment.”
The 35-year-old, who is one major victory short of Nadal’s men’s record of 22, claimed he had no problems with his wrist, which had been troubling him during last week’s Laver Cup in London.
Djokovic stated that the Spaniard is still his major rival.
“We played the most matches against each other of any other rivalry in the history of tennis,” said Djokovic, who missed the Australian and U.S. Opens this year due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The rivalry is very special and keeps going. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to play against each other more times. Because it’s exciting for us and also for tennis fans and sport fans around the world.”
