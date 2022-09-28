Novak Djokovic wants fiercest opponents for his farewell match

Novak Djokovic says he wants his toughest opponents to be by his side when he retires.

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal cried together after losing to each other in Laver Cup final.

Andy Murray was also present for the 41-year-farewell old’s performance.

Novak Djokovic said he wants his toughest opponents to be by his side when he retires, similar to Roger Federer’s tearful farewell game.

Images Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal sitting together and crying after teaming in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London’s O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

Federer’s other key competitors, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, were also present for the 41-year-farewell old’s performance.

“It was just a very touching, very emotional moment,” Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, where he will play an ATP 250 event this week.

“Seeing his kids and his family, it got me emotional as well. I also must say I was thinking about how it would look for me when I say goodbye to tennis.

