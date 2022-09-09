Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will face world number one.

Iga Swiatek for the U.S Open women’s ‘ singles title.

After both won their semi-finals on Thursday.

Ons Jabeur, 28, arrived at consecutive Huge Grand finals by winning 6-1 6-3 against France’s Caroline Garcia.

Poland’s two-time major winner Swiatek, 21, moved into her most memorable US Open last with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Belarusian 6th seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The final happens in New York on Saturday (21:00 BST).

Jabeur needed over an hour to beat 17th seed Garcia in the first semi-final and is now aiming for her first major title after losing July’s Wimbledon final to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

Top seed Swiatek, who has won both of her two Huge homerun titles on the French Open mud, retaliated from 4-2 down in the choosing set to beat Sabalenka in the second semi-finals.

The last will be a coordinate between the two most prevailing players on the WTA Visit this year.

Before the first of Thursday’s semi-finals there was a second’s quiet hung on Arthur Ashe Arena in memory of Sovereign Elizabeth II, who has kicked the bucket matured 96.

