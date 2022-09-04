Advertisement
Paige Bueckers Plans to Play for UConn in 2023-24

  • Paige Bueckers expects to play b-ball in the 2023-24 season.
  • For Connecticut in the wake of recuperating from an.
  • ACL injury that is sidelined her this season.
Paige Bueckers was unyielding in saying she won’t enter the 2023 WNBA Draft and will get back to play school ball.

“I’m not leaving. That is not in question,” the 21-year-old Bueckers said Thursday during a media availability. “People asked me, ‘What are you thinking about, fifth year, COVID year, redshirt this year?’ I’m not thinking too far ahead about that at all. But I will be playing college basketball again.”

Bueckers had a physical issue defaced 2021-22 season. She missed the majority of the time with tibial level break and parallel meniscus tear in her left knee. The Minnesota local returned for the NCAA competition the previous spring and assisted UConn to the title with gaming, which it lost to No 1 South Carolina. In 17 games last season, Bueckers arrived at the midpoint of 14.6 places.

Bueckers is supposed to miss the forthcoming season after she harmed a similar knee in a pickup game toward the beginning of August. The public player of the year as a green bean had a medical procedure four days after the fact.

“I was going full speed and I sort of tried to come to a stop and there was some contact, not a lot of contact, but it just kind of gave out,” Bueckers said. “I knew it was bad. I felt a pop. And then I went to the training room and I was extremely frustrated. I didn’t know how serious it was, but I knew something was wrong.”

