Pak-Afghan fans should avoid conflict: Umar Gul

Afghanistan’s fast bowling coach Umar Gul appeals Pak-Afghan fans to avoid quarrels.

Gul says both countries are good neighbors and fans should enjoy the game.

All tickets for the match in Sharjah have been sold, which shows love of cricket from fans.

Afghanistan cricket team’s fast bowling coach Umar Gul has appealed to Pak-Afghan fans to avoid quarrels outside the ground or inside the stadium in the match to be held in Sharjah on September 7.

Before the training session at ICC Academy Dubai, former Pakistani fast bowler Umar Gul requested the fans of both teams to consider the game as a game. Both are Muslim brother countries and are good neighbors. In the past also media covered the news of quarrels and bitter words between the fans.

Umar Gul added that the fans of both countries should enjoy the game. There is a large community of both countries in Sharjah. It has been heard that all the tickets for the Pak-Afghan match have been sold, which shows the love of cricket from the fans.

Rashid Khan is very popular in Pakistan while the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is very popular. I will appeal and hope that no untoward incident happened in Sharjah Stadium.

