PAK vs ENG: Brook, Duckett lead England to 221-3 in third T20I .

In the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Friday in Karachi, middle-order batsmen Harry Brook and Ben Duckett scored solid first-half-centuries to lead England to 221-3.

At the National Stadium, Brook hit an undefeated 35-ball 81 while Duckett smashed an unbeaten 42-ball 69 after Pakistan won the toss and chose to put England in to bat.

Following victories by England by six wickets and Pakistan by ten wickets, both in Karachi, the first two games of the seven-match series are now knotted at one each.

Will Jacks, making his debut, gave England the perfect start with a dazzling 20-ball 40 that included eight boundaries before Brook and Duckett attacked the Pakistani spinners.

A record fourth-wicket stand for England in all T20Is, the partnership of Brook and Duckett totaled 139 runs off just 69 balls.

Brook smashed five sixes and eight boundaries, and Duckett smashed six and eight boundaries.

Usman Qadir, a leg-spinner for Pakistan, was the most effective bowler, finishing with 2-48, while Shahnawaz Dahani, a pacer, gave up 62 runs in his four wicketless overs.

This is England’s first visit to Pakistan since 2005.

Pakistan did not alter from the second game, while England added pacers Reece Topley and Mark Wood to the lineup and gave batsman Will Jacks his T20I debut.

David Willey, Luke Wood, and pitcher Alex Hales were left out.

The final matches are on Sunday in Karachi and Lahore (September 28, 30, and October 2).

