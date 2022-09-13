Pak vs Eng: Do team needs surprising changes in final squad?

KARACHI: Do Green Shirts needs surprising changes in squad during Pak vs Eng? Cricket fans and followers must be anticipating a significant change in the lineup after Pakistan’s poor performance against Sri Lanka cost them the T20 Asia Cup 2022 championship.

After the players had injuries during the tournament and the pacers also experienced cramps in some of the games, the team’s middle-order batting collapsed.

For the next home T20I series against England, there must be some shocks in the lineup, from the top-order batting to the bowling.

According to seasoned sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti, England series wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan may receive a break. To replace the team’s normal wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Harris will face off against each other.

While playing for Sindh in the current National T20 Cup, Sarfaraz made a remarkable return. With a strike rate of 141.91, the right-handed batter has so far scored 193 runs, which ranks fifth in the tournament.

In six National T20 Cup games, KP’s Mohammad Harris has amassed 100 runs. The youthful wicketkeeper will have a good chance of succeeding Rizwan.

He said that “Rizwan might be given rest. Sarfaraz and Harris are in contention to replace him for the England series.”

Rizwan can rest and Fakhar Zaman can play in his natural position if it happens (opening). Fakhar, who batted at number three, only managed 96 runs in six games.

Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed, who are out of shape, will be cut from the team.

Bhatti said that “Iftikhar and Khushdil will be dropped from the squad following their performance. Also, the team will think about the replacement of Asif Ali.”

Shan Masood, meanwhile, is a serious possibility to be named to the team at position number four. “At position four, Shan Masood has been scoring runs. He’s probably going to make the squad this time, “said he.

Balochistan’s Shan, who bats at number four, amassed 96 runs in six games of the current National T20 Cup.

Notably, September 14–15 will see the arrival of the England team in Karachi. In preparation for their eagerly anticipated journey to Pakistan after 17 years, they will begin training on September 16.

The first four T20Is between England and Pakistan will be played in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23, and 25, while the final three will be played in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

