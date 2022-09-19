Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I

PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I

Articles
Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I

PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I

Advertisement
  • PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I.
  • Woakes and Wood won’t be rushed into the side because they are returning after lengthy absences.
  • Topley is suffering with a niggle and is not expected to participate in the opening T20I.
Advertisement

KARACHI: PAK vs ENG, When England plays Pakistan in the opening T20I encounter of the seven-match series on Tuesday at the National Stadium Karachi, they will be without three key players.

All-rounder Chris Woakes, pacers Mark Wood and Reece Topley, and others are not expected to play in the eagerly anticipated series’ opening match.

Woakes and Wood won’t be rushed into the side because they are returning after lengthy absences caused by their separate ailments, according to team management.

Topley, meanwhile, is suffering with a niggle and is not expected to participate in the opening T20I.

Additionally, during the training session on Saturday, England assistant coach Richard Dawson also had a hip injury.

Also Read

PAK vs ENG: Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah
PAK vs ENG: Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah

Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah. She expressed...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story