PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I

PAK vs ENG: England will be without Woakes, Wood and Topley in first T20I.

Woakes and Wood won’t be rushed into the side because they are returning after lengthy absences.

Topley is suffering with a niggle and is not expected to participate in the opening T20I.

Advertisement

KARACHI: PAK vs ENG, When England plays Pakistan in the opening T20I encounter of the seven-match series on Tuesday at the National Stadium Karachi, they will be without three key players.

All-rounder Chris Woakes, pacers Mark Wood and Reece Topley, and others are not expected to play in the eagerly anticipated series’ opening match.

Woakes and Wood won’t be rushed into the side because they are returning after lengthy absences caused by their separate ailments, according to team management.

Topley, meanwhile, is suffering with a niggle and is not expected to participate in the opening T20I.

Additionally, during the training session on Saturday, England assistant coach Richard Dawson also had a hip injury.

Also Read PAK vs ENG: Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah Special fan Inshal Khan is passionate to meet Naseem Shah. She expressed...