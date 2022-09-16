Pak vs Eng: Jos Buttler will led squad whereas Moeen Ali will be deputising him as VC

England cricket team arrived in Pakistan to play a seven-match T20I series.

England visited Pakistan after 17 years.

BIRMINGHAM: Pak vs Eng: On a historic tour, the England cricket team arrived in Pakistan to play a seven-match T20I series. The previous time England visited Pakistan was in 2005, making this their first trip there in 17 years.

Jos Buttler is the captain of a 20-person squad, while Moeen Ali will fill in for him as vice captain. The English team for the tour to Pakistan also includes five uncapped players: the batsmen Jordan Cox and Will Jacks, the seamers Tom Helm, Olly Stone, and Luke Wood.

Even though 11 out of the 20 members of the English team have actually played in Pakistan before, several of them, including skipper Jos Buttler, will be visiting for the first time. The Pakistan Super Competition, Pakistan’s premier T20 cricket league and one of the best leagues in the world right now, is to thank for this.

A record number of English players have played in the PSL for different franchises in recent seasons, especially in the most recent season, which saw 27 English players make an appearance.

Flamboyant batters Dawid Malan and Phil Salt are among the English players who excelled in the PSL for several seasons prior to debuting for England internationally.

Malan, who presently represents Yorkshire, made his PSL debut in 2016 during the league’s maiden season. The Zalmi team won the tournament for the first time the following season, and Malan remained on the team during that period. Later that year, Malan made his Test and international T20 debuts for England. Peshawar Zalmi choose Malan once more for the PSL’s 2019 season. He last appeared in the PSL for Islamabad United in 2020.

Phil Salt, a Lancashire native, made his PSL debut in 2018, after being selected by Lahore Qalandars. In the ensuing few seasons, Salt played for Islamabad United before earning his ODI debut against Pakistan in 2021. After making his England T20 debut in 2022, he went back to Lahore Qalanadars. This time, Lahore Qalandars won the seventh PSL season to crown themselves champions.

Opening pitcher Alex Hales and all-rounder Liam Dawson have both made numerous appearances in the PSL for various teams.

Hales from Nottinghamshire has really consistently appeared in PSL editions for the past few years. The brash opening batsman, who last played for England’s national side in 2019, played for Islamabad United in the PSL’s 2018 and 2019 seasons. He is now making a comeback for England. In the PSL5, he also played for Karachi Kings. Hales played for United in the PSL7 and returned to the Islamabad United team in 2021.

Liam Dawson from Hampshire has traveled to Pakistan frequently in the past. The all-rounder, who was a member of England’s team that won the ODI World Cup, made his PSL debut in 2018 and played for Zalmi in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Dawson played in the PSL7 in 2022 for Islamabad United.

Moeen Ali, the deputy captain of the England side, has also competed in Pakistan. Moeen, a Pakistani-born player who was a member of the Multan Sultans team in the PSL 2020 season, was born in Birmingham. Moeen expressed his enjoyment of playing at the Multan Cricket Stadium in an exclusive interview with Geo News before departing for Pakistan.

As a first-time visitor to Multan, I thoroughly loved my stay there. Not only is the home crowd fantastic, but the wicket is also excellent. All of the fields I played on were excellent, but Multan was extremely enjoyable, according to the English all-rounder.

Harry Brook, Luke Wood, David Willey, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, and Ben Duckett are further English players who have participated in the PSL’s various seasons.

Harry Brook of Yorkshire played for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL7 earlier this year. Brook made his first T20 cricket century against Islamabad United during the competition. He also contributed significantly to Lahore Qalandars’ victory over Multan Sultans in the PSL final with a crucial knock of 41 off 22 balls.

Ben Duckett of Nottinghamshire has appeared twice in the PSL. Duckett, a left-handed athlete, debuted for Islamabad United in the PSL in 2017. Duckett returned to the PSL in 2022 and competed for the Quetta Gladiators, although he abandoned the competition in the middle due to “bubble fatigue.”

Will Jacks, a player from Surrey, made his PSL 2022 debut as well. Halfway through the competition, all-arounder Jacks replaced an injured player and joined Islamabad United.

Luke Wood of Lancashire is another player who made his PSL debut this season. Wood, who was selected by the Quetta Gladiators, withdrew from the competition after just one game owing to an injury.

Reece Topley also participated in the PSL earlier this year in Pakistan. In the PSL7, the left-handed bowler played for Islamabad United.

David Willey of Yorkshire also traveled to Pakistan this year to compete in the PSL. Seamer Willey, who is the son of former English international umpire Peter Willey, shone for Multan Sultans, who advanced to the PSL finals for the second year in a row before falling to eventual champions Lahore Qalandars.

The English captain Jos Buttler addressed a press conference on Thursday, not long after arriving in Karachi. Buttler stated during the press conference that the PSL experience of many players will benefit the English team.

It’s wonderful to return as England after a lengthy absence. Many of our players participated in the PSL and spoke highly about their time there, especially how much the locals adore cricket, according to Buttler.

The opening encounter of the seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, at Karachi’s National Stadium.

