Pak vs Eng: Karachi will host England after hiatus of 17 years

KARACHI: Pakistan’s performance at the T20 Asia Cup 2022 was dreadful, and the Men in Green will now get ready for the domestic T20I series against England.

Tonight, Babar Azam and company will return to Pakistan. Following their arrival in Lahore, the players will depart for their respective locations.

After a 17-year break, Karachi will begin preparing to host England.

On Monday, the National Stadium’s preparations got underway, but rain ruined the planned groundwork. The outfield and pitch were being prepared by groundskeepers when rain prompted them to cover the square.

In a day or two, branding and stand cleaning will begin.

The England team is expected to arrive in Karachi on September 15 in the early morning. On September 16, the English team will relax for a day before beginning its training.

On September 20, 22, 23, and 25, Karachi will host four Twenty20 Internationals. Then, on September 28, September 30, and October 2, Lahore will host three T20Is.

This week, the Pakistani team for the T20I series will be revealed. According to reports, the team that competed in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 is set to undergo a few adjustments.

In the 2022 T20 Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka defeated the Green Shirts. Sri Lanka defeated them by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time.

