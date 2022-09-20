Pak vs Eng: Pakistan team to wear specially designed kit to express solidarity with flood victims

KARACHI: To show support for Pakistan’s flood victims, the Pakistan Cricket team will wear a specially created uniform during the first T20I against England on Tuesday in Karachi.

The flood that has affected 33 million people and claimed over 1,500 deaths has affected one-third of the nation.

The Pakistani team will wear shirts with player names and shirt numbers partially submerged to show support for those impacted by the floods.

This design was made to show support for those affected by the disaster, according to a PCB representative from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund will get all proceeds from the first T20I’s gate receipts, the PCB has already stated.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has urged supporters to attend the game and show their support.

The Sindh police have also invited 300 flood victims to watch the opening Twenty20 international in Karachi, according to PCB.

The official Pakistan T20I jersey was made public by the cricket federation.

The kit has a classic green and yellow color scheme. The “Thunder Jersey” is the name of the new uniform.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey’22 ⚡ Advertisement Order the official 🇵🇰 shirt now at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/BX5bdspqt1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

