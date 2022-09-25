PAK vs ENG: Pakistan to play record 200th T20I today

Pakistan play their 200th Twenty20 international against England on Sunday.

The Men in Green will be aiming to tie the series at two games each.

Pakistan won the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Pakistan plays England in the fourth Twenty20 international in the seven-match series on Sunday at the National Stadium Karachi.

It will be their 200th Twenty20 international (today).

In front of a raucous Karachi crowd, the Men in Green will reach the significant milestone against England with the goal of tying the series at two games each.

It is important to note that the green team won the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the championship match at London’s Lord’s.

On August 28, 2006, at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol, Pakistan played their first T20I match against England, winning by a margin of five wickets.

Advertisement A journey that began in 2006 🙌 We are playing our 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th T20I today – the first team to achieve this landmark 👏#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/LKBeNoaj5X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

Pakistan has hosted the most T20 International games, it is important to remember.

West Indies have participated in 171 matches, placing them third, while India, who have played 181 T20Is, are second on the list.

Advertisement

Also Read Novak Djokovic not thinking about retirement now Novak Djokovic says he has adjusted his routine to better care for... Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement