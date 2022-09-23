PAK vs ENG: Pakistan wins the toss; opts to field.

Pakistan will field against England in the third Twenty20 international.

Babar Azam scored his second T20 century and Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 88 in the previous match.

Will Jacks was given his T20 debut by England.

Advertisement

Having won the toss, Pakistan decided to field against England in the third Twenty20 international on Friday.

With a decisive 10-wicket victory on Thursday, Pakistan tied the seven-match series at 1-1.

In a record-breaking double century stand for the first wicket, captain Babar Azam struck his second T20 hundred, and Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 88 as Pakistan easily reached 203-0.

The same wicket that saw England win the first game of the series by six wickets will be used for Friday’s match.

Will Jacks, a 23-year-old batter from Surrey, was given his T20 debut by England in place of Alex Hales, who was on rest.

After both left-arm pace bowlers Luke Wood and David Willey struggled in the second game, England also added fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

Advertisement

The Pakistani team that triumphed on Thursday was kept unchanged.

The series is a warm-up for Australia’s T20 World Cup, which begins next month.

Also Read PAK vs ENG: Babar, Rizwan praised for pursuing 200-run target Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in second Twenty20 International. Babar Azam...