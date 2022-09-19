PAK vs ENG: Pakistani players & officials took training at National Stadium for T20Is

PAK vs ENG: Pakistani players & officials took training at National Stadium

Pakistani players & officials took training at National Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan participated in his first practice session.

Shaun Tait returned to the camp after missing the Saturday training session.

The training session that took place today at National Stadium included participation from all Pakistani players and authorities for PAK vs ENG T20Is.

Prior to the England T20I series, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan participated in his first practice session. Shaun Tait returned to the camp after missing the Saturday training session.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the head coach of the Pakistani team, and Babar Azam, the captain, are overseeing the training camp.

On September 20, the opener of a seven-match series between Pakistan and England will be played. Before the cricket action shifts to Lahore on September 20, 22, 23, and 25, Karachi will host four T20Is.

On September 28, 30, and October 2, the final three T20Is will be played in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

