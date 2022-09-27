Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PAK vs. ENG: Rain threatens Lahore, postponing training session

PAK vs. ENG: Rain threatens Lahore, postponing training session

Articles
Advertisement
PAK vs. ENG: Rain threatens Lahore, postponing training session

PAK vs. ENG: Rain threatens Lahore, postponing training session

Advertisement
  • Lahore battered by heavy rain on Tuesday, Pakistan and England.
  • Were due to train together at Gaddafi Stadium.

On Tuesday, Pakistan and England were supposed to practice together for fifth T20 International, Lahore is battered by heavy rain.

Advertisement

After playing the fourth T20I on Sunday, Pakistan and England arrived in Lahore on Monday. To wrap up the series’ Karachi leg, Pakistan defeated England by three runs.

The two squads were scheduled to go to Gaddafi Stadium today for practice. However, the training session is probably going to be cancelled after significant rain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet released any formal details about the training session (PCB).

Pakistan and England will play the fourth T20I on September 28 at 7pm (PST).

Advertisement

Also Read

How many people attended matches in Karachi?
How many people attended matches in Karachi?

A record number of people turned for T20 series between Pakistan and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story