PAK vs ENG: Shadab Khan feels today’s match will help Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup

KARACHI: Vice-captain Shadab Khan of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team believes that the series against England will be a good chance for Pakistan to be ready for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia next month.

Shadab explained that he is practicing to get ready for bowling in powerplay and death overs so that he can be a bowling option for the squad at any point of the game in the first T20I against England.

Shadab also stated that if the team needs him to bat higher in the order.

He said, “It is, of course, a very historic series and also a worthwhile opportunity for us to prepare for the world cup. England is one of the most successful teams in limited over cricket that plays modern day cricket. So, it will help us to prepare for the world cup and will allow us to form a proper combination ahead of the mega-event.”

Shadab responded that there is always space for improvement when asked what areas the team needs to work on. He did emphasize that the team needed to improve their batting, though, as he expects the World T20 event to include high-scoring games in Australia.

Shadab said in regards to his own cricket that as an all-rounder, he is ready to fill in for the squad whenever and wherever needed.

Shadab said, “For me and Nawaz, the combination we have in the team plays a very critical role. He or I can be sent at any position, so we have to prepare, although I pray that we don’t face a situation where I have to bat earlier in the order.”

“I’ve been working on something from the Asia Cup and I will continue working on it so that it can be helpful for me in Australia,”

“It is about my bowling variations, which I realized during T20 blast, especially when I was bowling with a new ball in the powerplay. I am working on it so that I can prepare myself in a better way to be able to bowl at any stage of the game, be it powerplay overs or death overs.”

Shadab claimed that he is not going after any one England batsman, but rather, he plans to work on developing his bowling variations during the forthcoming series.

Shadab responded to a query by stating that both teams’ players are familiar with one another and that he expects a very healthy level of competition in the series versus England.

He also emphasized the advantages of participating in franchise leagues all over the world. He claimed that in addition to teaching players about global situations, it also aided boys, particularly those from this region of the world, in learning about different cultures.

Shadab added, “It is very significant and beneficial, especially for young people who come from humble backgrounds when they go abroad, they get to see a completely different world, a different culture, and conditions which they’re not familiar with, and they learn everything, on and off the field, by being in different conditions and playing alongside various top players from around the world,”

“Just as England players know Pakistan’s condition by playing in the PSL, we are also getting aware of the conditions in different countries.”

The first edition of the seven-match Twenty20 International series is set to take place today in Karachi between Pakistan and England.