PAK vs ENG: Shaunt Tait believes Haris Rauf is good sign the team

KARACHI: Haris Rauf has all the necessary skills, according to Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait, and his recent growth is encouraging for the team.

In a news conference held here on Saturday, a former Australian pacer claimed that he had just spoken to Haris about consistency and that the pacer had likely made his coach happy.

Tait said, “The only thing we’ve been talking about is consistency. We just talk about how to remain consistent,”

“Haris has got pace, aggression so we often just talk about being consistent. Yes, we worked on his death bowling and he showed improvement in T20 Asia Cup as you said.”

In six T20 Asia Cup contests, Haris claimed eight wickets. He had a 7.65 economy when bowling.

Tait expressed his admiration for Naseem, saying the youthful pacer reminds him of his formative years. When Naseem Shah was questioned about his performance against India in the inaugural T20 Asia Cup game, Tait said.

He added, “Naseem is young, energetic and reminds me of my days,”

“His ability to bowl with a new ball is excellent.”

Shaheen Shah’s injury was not well known to the bowling coach, but he was optimistic about his recovery.

He concluded, “I actually don’t know about Shaheen much. He is going along well, that’s what I heard latest.”

Naseem, a top-tier fast bowler for Pakistan, is presently having treatment in London. He suffered his knee damaged during Sri Lanka tour in July that kept him out of remaining international series till the T20 World Cup 2022.

He was included in the team for the tri-nation series and T20 World Cup in New Zealand.

